Some street parking in Ybor City to cost $1.50 per hour

At the same time, three city-owned parking lots will open for free parking for a couple of hours.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ybor City drivers soon will consider paying to park on the street or snag a couple of free hours in new surface lots.

The city announced street parking along 7th, 8th and 9th avenues will cost $1.50 an hour starting March 14, according to a news release. It's currently free for up to two hours.

At about the same time, the city will make free parking available in three city-owned parking lots — Ybor Lots 3, 5 and 6 — in the Ybor Business District for up to two hours. Afterward, surface lot parking will cost $1 per hour.

Drivers can pay at newly installed pay station kiosks or the Parkmobile app available on Apple or Android devices. There will be no paper tickets provided, the city said.

Officials say the parking changes, including the 100 new spaces for drivers, will help make it easier to find a parking space and reduce traffic congestion in the area.

"This is going to be instrumental in stopping the constant traffic congestion Ybor City drivers are facing as drivers scan the streets for free parking," said Tampa parking manager Fed Revolte in a statement. He estimates congestion could be reduced by about 30 percent.

"We know this will make it easier to find a parking spot and also provide additional free parking in our city-owned parking lots," Revolte continued.

Businesses also stand to benefit from the changes by helping increase turnover, the city says.