Tampa police looking for man who robbed, shot another man

It happened early Sunday in Ybor City.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are on the lookout for a man who robbed and shot another man early Saturday morning in Ybor City.

Officers responded around 3:21 a.m. to the area of E. 2nd Avenue and N. 20th Street on a report of the shooting, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police say an armed man in his mid-20s who was wearing all black clothing robbed the other man before shooting him. The gunman then ran off, the department said.

The other man was to able get himself to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition, officers said.

A gray sedan was reportedly seen in the area around the time of the shooting and, at this time, police still are asking for any tips.

People can call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS with information.