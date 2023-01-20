Rezoning application submitted for possible waterfront development around Ybor Channel

According to a news release, real estate investor Darryl Shaw is undertaking the project, which is planned to be located south of Adamo Drive.

TAMPA, Fla — A possible new 33-acre mixed-used waterfront development might be on the horizon for Ybor Harbor after a rezoning application was submitted late Thursday.

“Ybor Harbor is a transformative new addition to the fabric stitching together our urban neighborhoods from Ybor City to the Channel District, Water Street, Gas Worx, and our downtown core," said Shaw.

"Our focus is on creating a vibrant neighborhood, enhancing connectivity, and bringing the public to our city's cherished waterfront."

Plans for the project call for nearly 6 million square feet of residential, office, hotel and retail space. The news release says that developers are working with Port Tampa Bay to open a section of the waterfront that is currently restricted. The plans also include a boardwalk lined with restaurant and retail uses, piers, boat slips, floating docks and green space.

Parts of the area have already been zoned for mixed-used development, as another development made similar plans for the area 15 years ago that came to be, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“We have seen the immense benefits to the community by thoughtfully investing in opening up our city's waterfront over the last decade. I am excited to see a vision for Ybor Harbor that continues that work and further activates our natural environment,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.