TAMPA, Fla. — A tree advocate cut off a chunk of her hair during Thursday's Tampa City Council to bring awareness to saving Live Oaks.

Cinzia Duncan used a pair of scissors to cut off a hunk of her blonde hair.

"Well, that happened. I can't undo that. I can't put it back," Duncan said after cutting her hair. "When you cut down these Live Oaks because you've set that barrier out too far, you can't unplant them."

Duncan said Live Oaks take a long time to regrow, unlike hair. The Live Oaks won't regrow in the council members' lifetimes, Duncan said.

"Let's air on the side of trees," Duncan said. "You can always cut more. You can't uncut trees."

Duncan advocated on behalf of Option B before the city council. It includes adding flexibility to how a house is built on a lot, requiring at least 15 feet between a tree and a structure and requiring pruners to get a city permit.

The measure heads to the Hillsborough City-County Planning Commission.

"Are you going to paste that back on?" District 5 City Council Member Frank Reddick asked of Duncan's chopped-off hair.

"I'm going to have to make an appointment [for my hair]," Duncan said. "I wasn't sure I was going to actually to do this. So, please air on the side of the trees. Cut fewer."

District 3 council member Yvonne Yolie Capin said she'd never seen someone cut their hair during a city council meeting.

"That's a first. I've been here nine years," said District 3 council member Yvonne Yolie Capin. "That is a first where someone cuts their hair."

