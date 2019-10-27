ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A deadly shooting late Saturday has police asking the public if it knows what might have happened.

Officers responded before 10 p.m. to the Zephyr Point Apartments on 13th Avenue on a report of someone hearing a gunshot, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

Police found a man, identified as James Batten, shot in the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is continuing.

Anyone who might have additional information is asked to call police at 813-780-0050.

