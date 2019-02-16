ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The search is on for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Hannah Harling last was seen around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of 5th Avenue, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Police say Harlin last was seen wearing a black jacket, multicolored shoes and a SpongeBob Squarepants bookbag.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call police at 813-780-0050 and select option one.

