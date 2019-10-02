ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The search is on for a missing Hillsborough County teenager.

Ditasha Clower, 16, last was seen around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of King Street, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

Clower is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, police say. She has black curly hair and hazel eyes.

It's believed she last was seen wearing a black jogging suit with a hoodie and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Clower's whereabouts is asked to call police at 813-780-0050 and select option No. 1.

