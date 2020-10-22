ZooTampa says Facebook event for hot air balloon fest is a scam

ZooTampa at Lowry Park and the Tampa Police Department are warning the public against falling for the fraudulent post.

TAMPA, Fla — If you saw an event post while scrolling through your Facebook feed recently for a hot air balloon fest at ZooTampa this weekend, ignore it. The zoo and police say it's a scam attempting to get you to dish out cash for a fake event.

The Facebook event for "Hot Air Balloon Festival" at ZooTampa has 19,000 people listed as interested in the event and 744 people saying they planned to attend.

While it is unclear how many people bought tickets, what is clear is that the zoo is not holding any such event.

"The event and its promotion are fake, and are believed to deceive victims into purchasing tickets to the nonevent," ZooTampa said.

The zoo and police are working to investigate the fraudulent post, while it has already been reported to Facebook, according to a release. As of 3:56 p.m. Thursday the post was still live on the social media site.

And, ZooTampa says it is not alone in this scam. Zoos in other states have seen similar false posts, according to a release.

But there is a way to safeguard in the future.

"Zoo officials ask the public to be aware that official, zoo-sanctioned events are always listed on the Zoo’s official Facebook page and website at ZooTampa.org," the zoo said.

Anyone who might have bought a ticket is encouraged to contact their credit card company and file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

