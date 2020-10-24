ZooTampa names baby rhino after Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski

In a "Facetime" between the two Gronks where the Bucs player introduced himself to the calf and said it was an honor to have the baby named after him.

TAMPA, Fla — Gronk, well, meet...Gronk! ZooTampa has named its newest edition, a baby rhino, after the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Zoo made the announcement on Twitter saying, "two Gronks are better than one!" The zoo held a Buccaneer's themed shower for the calf's mom and even smashed a football-shaped watermelon with the number 87 on it.

And it's safe to say Gronk is excited about baby Gronk.

The team responded on Twitter with a "Facetime" between the two Gronks where the Bucs player introduced himself to the calf and said it was an honor to have the baby named after him.

He also told baby Gronk that they could be long lost, cousins.

"Let me tell you something, people say I look like a dinosaur and they call me 'Gronk-o-saurus.' So, I think you are my long lost cousin out there," Gronkowski said.

If that wasn't enough, he also called the calf his inspiration after complementing baby Gronk on his looks, for having nice skin and being "cuddleful."

A word the Bucs tight end would later hop on Twitter to define, tagging Meriam Webster.

"Cuddleful (adj.) /ˈkədlfəl/ 1.Likes to cuddle. 2.People love to cuddle you. Example: Gronk-rhino-sauraus is very cuddleful," he wrote.

With a duo like this, it's safe to say Tampa Bay has enough room for two Gronks.

