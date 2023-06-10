Polk County's only woman commissioner defies odds as the first Hispanic commissioner

Martha Santiago was elected as a Polk County commissioner in 2018. She is the county's first Hispanic leader and currently serves as the only woman on the board.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Commissioner Martha Santiago is the county's first Hispanic commissioner and is currently the only woman on the board.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Santiago is sharing her story to inspire women and Hispanic people. Santiago has been a commissioner since 2018. She chose to run for a seat with the Polk County Commission because she wanted to help the community.

"People in our community. That led me to wanting to have a larger impact," Santiago said.

Santiago grew up in New York, but at 17 years old, she moved to Puerto Rico. In 1980, her family moved to Florida and since she has called Polk County home.

"I remember coming here and not seeing another Hispanic aside from the students and parents I worked with," Santiago said.

She spent years as a bilingual teacher in a county with a small Hispanic community, but that’s changing. Santiago says 28 percent of people living in Polk County are Hispanic. With a growing population, Santiago said there’s a need for Hispanic leaders like herself.

In her time in her commission seat, she has volunteered. Santiago said she has worked with women who were victims of domestic violence. She’s also dedicated to helping minority businesses grow.

"We can teach it’s not only opening a business but keeping that business open," Santiago said.

As she sits in her commission seat as the only woman and the first Hispanic commissioner, she is dedicated to the reason she started — the people.