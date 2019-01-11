Historic Kenwood adding new public art to the neighborhoods' signpost

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are a lot of neighborhoods in the Tampa Bay Area that are known for their art. It gives artists a chance to showcase their creativity and it adds character to the neighborhood.

Historic Kenwood is one of those neighborhoods and it's getting a new addition of sixteen finials to the tops of their signpost.

“We’ve always been the neighborhood of the arts for a long time,” Chairman of Historic Kenwood Art Committee Laura McGrath said. “Lots of artists live here. But if you look around, you didn’t see any art unless you went on a tour.”

In 2017, The Historic Kenwood Public Arts Committee was formed by a group of volunteers. Their goal was to make art visible to the neighborhood.

“We started with the park benches. Seven park benches here in Seminole Park,” said Laura. “And in this year, we are putting a big edition. This is our first effort at putting finials on top of all the signposts in the neighborhood.”

Finials are elements of art that are used as decorative ornaments on the tops or ends of poles or rods.

Members of the Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood created the first sixteen finials. The Artist Enclave is a sub-organization of the neighborhood association that represents artists in the neighborhood. It has about 70 members.

Glass artist Mike Baker lives in Historic Kenwood and was one of the artists that created a finial for this project. He is also the artist liaison for the Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood.

“My inspiration behind it was that St. Petersburg is the sunshine city,” said Mike. “So why not have the sun up there”

Mike said that artists need to create signature pieces that reflect them as an artist.

“It allows ourselves to express our creativity in the best way possible,” Mike said.

Laura said that Historic Kenwood’s artistic and diverse culture is the reason why she moved to St. Pete.

“It's a community that is so rich in the arts. And to be in a neighborhood like this where your neighbors are artists and creative people,” said McGrath. “It's that much more wonderful and environmental to live in."

The first six finials will go up first and the rest will be up by December 1st. Historic Kenwood has a total of 125 signposts in the neighborhood. Their next artist call for the next group of finials will be early 2020.

You can see all 16 finials with this map.

