Historic St. Augustine mansion on the market for first time in 100 years

Built in the 1880's, the home's owners were connected to historic events. See the house inside!

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Are you in the market for a house? A big one? There's one in St. Augustine that hasn’t been for sale for more than a hundred years.

It's a couple of blocks from the fort on the waterfront at 80 Water Street.

"It’s a spectacular property," Realtor Janie Coffey said.

There are 9 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The main house is around 6500 square feet.

Coffey says this home has been with the same family since the 1920s.

The red brick house was built in the 1880s. That's the time when railroad tycoon Henry Flagler brought the railroad to Florida and when large, fancy hotels were catering to well-to-do visitors.

The first owner of 80 Water street was Mr. John Dismukes, a confederate veteran.

Reportedly, his wife Elizabeth helped save the city gates from being demolished. Those gates are less than a mile away

During a tour of the home Friday, Coffee said, "Look at this neat part." She pushed a wall in the kitchen and it moved away, opening to a staircase.

"See this is a hidden door to the basement," she smiled.

It's a rare Florida basement, giving this home four floors.

Another owner was Dr. J.N. Fogarty, He worked with the Florida East Coast Railroad. He was a mayor in Key West and later, a mayor of St. Augustine.

However, the house has been in the Jackson family the longest, for more than a hundred years. The first Jackson to live here was a judge, and reportedly "he officiated the wedding of Zora Neale Hurston, a famous author," Coffey noted.

The current owner, Mr. Gregory Jackson, lives in Puerto Rico now, and it’s time to sell. The price tag: $2.9 million.

The right person for this home is "someone who loves heritage properties and looks forward to being the steward of such a property," Coffey said.