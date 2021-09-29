Historic Vinoy resort to undergo renovations

The upgrades are said to "reflect the resort's rich history through a refined yet sophisticated lens."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An iconic St. Pete resort and golf club will be getting a bit of a facelift.

According to a press release, The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort will undergo the initial phase of renovations that "reflect the resort's rich history through a refined yet sophisticated lens."

Rockwell Group and Hart Howerton designed the changes coming to the resort's veranda, main lobby, spa, bathrooms, guest rooms and more.

“The Vinoy has been adored by both local Florida residents and visitors for nearly a century,” Resort General Manager Tabish Siddiquie said. "This transformation further establishes The Vinoy as St. Petersburg’s social hub and a pillar of the flourishing community.”

The Vinoy's new Historic Tower guest rooms will be fully renovated and inspired by the coastal topography of Florida, according to a press release.

But if you're worried about the dust of a renovation while you visit, the Vinoy says it has that covered.

"Throughout the evolution, The Vinoy will offer guests and members an elevated and welcoming experience that exudes St. Petersburg’s unique charisma and the resort’s unforgettable hospitality, further defining it an icon of the St. Petersburg skyline," a press release reads.