History made: All three Duval beach communities to be led by women for the first time ever

Jacksonville Beach elected its first female mayor, Christine Hoffman, and Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser was re-elected.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — History was made in Duval County during this year's general election: for the first time ever, every beach municipality will be led by a female mayor.

Christine Hoffman was elected as the first woman mayor of Jacksonville Beach, while incumbent Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser won a three-way race for re-election.

Elaine Brown continues to serve as the Mayor of Neptune Beach.

First Coast News sat down with all three to talk about the significance of the moment, and what it means for young women who may look toward a future in public service.

Question: For Mayor-Elect Christine Hoffman, how's it feel coming off the big win and what are your major goals in your tenure?

Hoffman: "I'm still a little exhausted from the campaign, but it feels really good. It's really exciting. I've heard from people from all different times of my life. The response has been incredible. I'm excited to get going as mayor, which will happen in a few weeks. But I knew that, no matter what happened with this election, since I had a female opponent, whoever won would be the first woman mayor of Jacksonville Beach.

"I don't think I quite absorbed what that would mean to me personally until it was election night and I said it out loud to my friends and family. It just really was the most emotional part for me. And I'm really, really proud that voters gave me that honor.

"We've got a lot going on in Jacksonville Beach, and all of the new councilmembers are ready to go and they'll get going later in November. We get straight to work, other than everyone getting oriented and acclimated to the expectations of the role. All of the candidates ran on improving our downtown, so we've got a lot of work to do there. We've got a new position that will be over our downtown and community redevelopment agencies, and we're really excited to start to see some great progress."

Question: We're sitting in a Zoom call with all the mayors (and future mayor) of the Beaches communities. What's the significance? It's got to be pretty historic.

Glasser: "It is historic. I was thrilled this week to be elected to serve another term. I'm sort of used to working in a non-traditional work environment, and in today's political climate, women are getting more and more involved every day. Maybe one day it won't be such a big deal when you have all women commissioners or councilmembers.

"As the Beaches mayors, we work very closely together. It's exciting. As the mother of a few daughters, for me, it's really about that message to the next generation. My daughters are so proud of me, that this is something they might be able to aspire to, and other young women that see us and go, 'Wow, that's kind of cool.'"

Brown: "I have to say that working with these two women in the future is really going to be a treat for me. I respect both of them, I've worked with both of them. Christine, for many years in her other careers, to see her rise and know she's not a novice to being an elected official. And she's very qualified. And Mayor Glasser.

"As a beach community, we are certainly in different cities but we are one community. We have to pull together and make decisions that affect all of us. I've had only men for the last four years on my council, and I now have a woman who's been added. I think that's going to be great. Making strides for women is something all three of us have been doing for a long time. I think we kind of take it naturally, this is what we do. This is how we're inclusive and support each other."

Hoffman: "I've been watching them for years, and their service to their cities and they are truly engaged. I've always been very impressed by their leadership, by rolling up your sleeves and getting involved with what's going on. I know there are going to be some difficult times, but times when we can all come together."

Question: Through your time in public service, how have you seen the playing field change for women?

Brown: "I've been encouraging women to run for public office for many years now. I've been on Jacksonville City Council and I was in line for that presidency and had to win over my colleagues. I was only the fourth woman ever to be elected as Jacksonville City Council President. You open those doors as you go."

"Getting people to run for office, not just women is not easy. The atmosphere, especially on social media, it can be extremely negative, and at times very hateful. And it affects our families and friends. I'm certainly hopeful that in the future, we as Americans can come together better."

Glasser: "I started in law enforcement in the 70s when women weren't law enforcement officers. What I found is that women at the time, they didn't really talk about gender because they just really wanted to do the job. I think that really prepared me to do this. It's certainly not a job requirement that we be women, but the fact is we are. We really are making a ton of progress."

Hoffman: "I think we're seeing, especially locally, some more groups emerge that are willing to specifically support qualified women. One of the reasons I think it's harder for women to run is that women aren't necessarily as instinctive on how to support other women running for office. So that's something I've pledged to do more of.

"Something that was really different for me from the last two times that I ran for city council is the level of partisanship in even our local races. And councils are non-partisan. I just came from a meeting where I was talking with our city manager about stop signs and water treatment plants. And I just thought to myself, 'Well, what's the Democrat or Republican viewpoint on stop signs and water treatment plants?' I think what I would encourage our communities to do is look at what are the community issues, how do they impact the community and people who live there?"

Question: Any messages for any young women out there who would see this and see the positions the three of you are in, whether it's about being a woman in the world or becoming more civically engaged?

Glasser: "Get involved in civic activities, local government. Work on a campaign and learn what it's all about. I waited too long to really start using my voice as a woman leader. And I don't think other women need to wait as long as I did."

Brown: "These two women want the same thing I do, and that's more citizen participation. More youth getting involved and really making a difference in the future."