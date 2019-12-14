TRINITY, Fla. — Remember our friend Dominick? This strong little boy has spent the last month recovering after a driver hit him on Halloween.

Well, we have some good news today: Dominick is finally feeling better and went back to school for the first time since the crash.

His dad tells us he had a great first day and was excited to see his buddies. He also said the family is thankful for the community's support.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a ford pickup didn't stop for Dominick while he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Starkey Boulevard and Town Avenue in Trinity.

