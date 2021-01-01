Man flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Somebody was airlifted to the hospital after a major hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day in Clearwater.
Clearwater police and firefighters were dispatched at 3:39 p.m. to Eldridge Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. But, one of the drivers left the scene before they arrived.
First responders found at least one man who was seriously injured. He was flown by Bayflite to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with "possible life-threatening injuries."
Circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. But, officers are investigating it.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
