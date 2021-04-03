Troopers search for driver who took off from hit-and-run crash

The crash left a man critically injured.

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for the person who took off after hitting a man whose car was parked on the grass shoulder of State Road 31, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was traveling east on Carlstrom Field Road and approaching the intersection of State Road 31 when troopers say the car traveled off the roadway and struck a 26-year-old who was standing next to a Ford Focus.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old was critically injured and transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the FHP at *347 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-423-8477.