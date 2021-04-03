x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Troopers search for driver who took off from hit-and-run crash

The crash left a man critically injured.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for the person who took off after hitting a man whose car was parked on the grass shoulder of State Road 31, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was traveling east on Carlstrom Field Road and approaching the intersection of State Road 31 when troopers say the car traveled off the roadway and struck a 26-year-old who was standing next to a Ford Focus.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old was critically injured and transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the FHP at *347 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-423-8477.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 