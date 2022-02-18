FHP: Man runs away from hit-and-run crash that left woman seriously hurt

Troopers are asking for anyone who has information about the man's whereabouts to call authorities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a man they say ran away from a crash in Tampa that left a woman seriously hurt.

According to a release, it happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 56th Street and Chelsea Street.

The man, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, was driving southbound in the left turn lane of 56th Street approaching Chelsea Street, troopers say.

At the intersection, the man turned left into the path of a woman driving a Mazda 3 going northbound on 56th Street, FHP says.

Because of this, troopers say the Mazda hit the front right of the Toyota, causing it to spin out and come to rest inside the northbound lane of 56th Street.

The Mazda then went off the road and hit a building on Chelsea Street.

Following the crash, troopers say the man ran away. He is described as a Black man with long hair. Troopers added he may have injuries to his face.

According to a release, the woman had serious injuries as a result of the crash.