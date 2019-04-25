TAMPA, Fla. — It's been one month since 91-year-old Jimmy Williams died in a hit and run crash.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they are still looking for the suspect who left behind a blue, Nissan Rogue. A witness said the driver took off running.

It turns out a passenger in the other car was killed in the wreck. That passenger was a Florida Boxing Hall of Famer.

Jimmy Williams is best known for training some of the greatest boxers in the world, like John Mugabi and Antonio Tarver. He was inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009.

"He didn't just teach boxing, the sweet science of boxing. He taught people how to be men," his son Lenhaven Williams said.

Jimmy Williams had a special gift for finding kids who needed an outlet and putting them to work in the ring.



President of the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, Walter “Butch” Flansburg, said Williams was always teaching.

"Let's stop getting into fights in streets, and do it in a ring under supervision, make some money doing it," Flansburg said of Williams' mentality when connecting with kids.

At 91 years old, he still wasn't ready to throw in the towel but a hit-and-run driver suddenly took his life. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding the driver.

The wreck happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 on E Fletcher Avenue at N 19th Street in the University Area of Tampa. According to a witness, the driver who ran left behind a blue, 2019 Nissan Rogue. Detectives say It was a rental car he borrowed from an acquaintance.

The suspect was described as a black man, in his 20s, 5'4-5'6 tall with short hair.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this crash to call them at 813-247-8200. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report online at www.crimestopperstb.com.

Jimmy Williams will be honored this June at the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. You can find event information here.



