Hit-and-run leaves 67-year-old pedestrian in critical condition

The car fled the scene after hitting the woman, who was walking along the street Saturday night, FHP reports.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — A 67-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday night while walking along Hillsborough Avenue near Harley Road, FHP reports in a press release.

The unknown driver was traveling eastbound on the road when they hit the woman with their car. FHP says the driver fled the scene.

The evidence from the hit-and-run scene suggests that the car was a gray sedan with damage to the front right and right headlamp, officials say.

FHP says in the press release the woman is in critical condition.