How to track TPA flights as winter weather disrupts holiday travel

As of Thursday morning, TPA has seen 68 delays and 15 cancellations, according to Flight Aware.

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers to and from Tampa International Airport should anticipate the possibility of delays and cancellations as many destinations across the United States experience extremely low temperatures, strong winds and snow.

Travelers can track their flights on TPA's flight status page.

Freeze watches across the Tampa Bay area have been issued in preparation for the freezing temperatures. The watches will be from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

A freeze watch has been issued for the following Tampa Bay area counties:

Polk, Hardee, Highlands, coastal Pasco, coastal and inland Hillsborough and inland Manatee counties. Sub-freezing temperatures will be as low as 31 degrees.

A hard freeze watch has been issued in the following Tampa Bay area counties:

Coastal and inland Citrus, coastal and inland Hernando, and inland Pasco counties. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees will be possible.

Orlando and Tampa are not expected to break 50 degrees on Christmas Eve and even Miami isn’t expected to get out of the 50s.

In northern Florida cities such as Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Pensacola have predicted lows in the 20s on Christmas Eve, with highs of about 40.

Forecasters say the watches may be upgraded to warnings as the weekend approaches and that more watches/warnings are possible for Sunday as well.

