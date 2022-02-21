The Florida Holocaust Museum to share story of 2 friends reunited after 82 years

They hugged goodbye in a Berlin schoolyard in 1939. They didn't see each other again for decades.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Holocaust Museum on Wednesday will soon re-share the emotional story of two survivors who were reunited after more than 80 years.

The best friends, who were separated at 9 years old in Germany, reconnected last year in St. Petersburg. They were 91 at the time. The year was 1939.

As the Washington Post reported at the time, Betty Grebenschikoff and Ana María Wahrenberg had tried and failed for years to find each other, partially because both women had changed names. As the newspaper explained, it was the nonprofit USC Shoah Foundation — founded by film director Steven Spielberg — that ultimately brought them back together.

Grebenschikoff, who lives in St. Pete, will be at The Holocaust museum this week to reflect on the 2021 reunion. Wahrenberg, who lives in Chile, will join the event virtually.

Grebenschikoff told the Jewish Press of Pinellas County that they've been chatting remotely every Sunday and sending emails to one another ever since the in-person reunion.

"We feel alike on many things, about families and life," she told the Jewish Press. "And by being reunited with her, I have found a whole new family. Her family is now mine and mine is hers."

The Holocaust Museum event is called "The St. Petersburg Celebration of the Arts: A Reunion Story." It's scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The presentation will be done in English and Spanish.

Seating will be limited. So, organizers urge attendees to RSVP by visiting this link. Anyone unable to attend in-person can watch the program on Facebook.