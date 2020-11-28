Homeless man choked, sexually assaulted woman who let him stay at her house, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — She woke up to his hands around her neck. This, after she'd allowed him to stay the night inside her home, deputies say.
Around midnight, 44-year-old Clark Caplan, Jr. knocked on a woman's door and asked for a place to stay. She agreed and said he could sleep on the living room floor, according to an affidavit.
She went to sleep in another room. During the night she woke up to Caplan on top of her and his hands around her neck. He then sexually assaulted her, an affidavit said.
She tried to run out the front door, but Caplan reportedly grabbed her by the hair and kept her from leaving or calling for help.
Later that morning, Caplan was arrested and charged with sexual battery, battery, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
