HEMPSTEAD, Texas — A neighborhood is covered in debris and at least one person is hospitalized after a home explosion late Thursday in Hempstead, Texas, the Waller County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th Street near St. Barbe Street. Responding units were able to put the fire out quickly.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the explosion, but they confirmed multiple structures were damaged. Crews were out Christmas morning cleaning the area and combing for any other possible victims.

Investigators said one witness claims he came to the house to pick up clothes and when he opened the door, an explosion erupted.

A family member, who came to the scene afterwards, said the injured victim suffered serious burns and had to be taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Investigators said the victim doesn't live at the house.