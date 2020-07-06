Tampa police investigating homicide after man is shot, killed Saturday night

Police say it's early in the investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking for the person(s) who shot and killed a man in the front year of a home in the 3600 block of East Hanna Ave last night.

Around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, police say they got a call of a shooting in the 3600 block of E. Hanna Ave near N. 36th St. When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s shot in the front yard of a home.

Police say they immediately performed life-saving procedures until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they don't believe the shooting was random and are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but say it's very early in the investigation and they're still working on developing leads.

If you have any information, police ask you to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.

This is a developing story; updates will be made as they become available.

What other people are reading right now: