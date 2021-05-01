Woman found dead behind Clearwater apartment

Police say they are investigating her death as a homicide.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman was found dead Saturday morning behind a Clearwater apartment building, police say.

According to police, officers were called just after 8 a.m. to the Palmetto Park Apartments located on 1001 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

When officers arrived, they say they found the body of 49-year-old Kerry Washington behind building seven.

Detectives say she was murdered sometime overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.