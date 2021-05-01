x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Woman found dead behind Clearwater apartment

Police say they are investigating her death as a homicide.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman was found dead Saturday morning behind a Clearwater apartment building, police say.

According to police, officers were called just after 8 a.m. to the Palmetto Park Apartments located on 1001 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. 

When officers arrived, they say they found the body of 49-year-old Kerry Washington behind building seven. 

Detectives say she was murdered sometime overnight. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 