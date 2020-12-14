Three dead, four injured after crash involving horse & buggy in Lancaster County

Four people are dead and four others are injured after a crash involving a horse & buggy.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are dead and four people are injured after a crash involving a a trash truck and a horse and buggy in Lancaster County.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to Little Britain Road North and Black Road in Little Britain Township around 7:50 a.m. on Monday.

State Police that the crash involved a horse & buggy and a tri-axel trash truck.

Initial reports stated that four people have died and four other people were injured, but State Police later clarified the information.

Three people -- all occupants of the buggy -- were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The four other occupants were transported to Lancaster General Hospital and later to Hershey Medical Center, police say.

According to police, an investigation determined the buggy was occupied by seven juveniles. It was traveling west on Black Road, approaching the intersection with Little Britain Road, when it failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded into the intersection. It was then struck by the truck along the passenger side, police say.

The driver of the truck was not injured and stayed on the scene to provide information to police, according to State Police.

Quarryville Police Department, Quarryville Fire Company, Wakefield EMS, and Lancaster EMS all assisted at the scene. State Police are investigating the crash with the assistance of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.