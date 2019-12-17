PLANT CITY, Fla. — Agencies across Florida are working together to investigate potential connections between horse slaughters in Marion, Manatee and Sumter counties.

Meanwhile, horse owners should remain vigilant.

"We’re now really trying to warn the people that have these valuable horses to take the precaution, make sure they’re not leaving them out in a field too far away," said Randy Warren with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, a woman posted a warning on Facebook after she caught a stranger taking photos of horses in her pasture.

Linda Barnhill Folks had something disturbing just happen earlier this afternoon. Have pasture with 2 horses right on knights griffin road near Antioch/Plant City Florida. Hispanic man late 30s early 40s stopped...

Part of the post said:

When I confronted him claimed he was taking pictures of farm. Obvious to me it was only horse pics he was taking not overall pasture and barn. Told him he was on private property and needed permission. He jumped in his car and sped off when I tried to get pic of him and his car and license plate. In a silver Nissan. Called police and they are increasing patrols in area but to be safe moved two horses to another location. Please keep your eyes open. The encounter made me uncomfortable Please keep your eyes open and horses safe. We are putting up cameras and motion lights tomorrow.

According to the South Florida SPCA, horse meat is not safe to consume. Because American horses are not raised for food, they are routinely administered numerous drugs, including phenylbutazone. It's basically horse aspirin that's also known as bute. The SPCA says bute is a known carcinogen with serious, long-term health effects. These drugs are so toxic to humans that the FDA bans their use for food animals.

Laurie Waggoner is the founder of the South Florida SPCA. She gets reports of horse slaughters about twice a month.

"It’s an extremely lean meat, it doesn’t marble the way beef does and people think it can cure anemia and high blood pressure and all kinds of diseases," she said.

Even though it's illegal in Florida, Waggoner says horse meat can sell underground for $7-$8 per pound.

Waggoner recommends horse owners in Florida put up cameras, keep their horses close to their houses, and if you have a dog that starts barking, go check out the area.

