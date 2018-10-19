Horses had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at the Tampa Yacht and Country Club late Friday, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

Crews were called to the club, 5320 Interbay Blvd., about 10:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a single-story building.

The building was the club's newly built maintenance building which housed maintenance equipment.

The club's stables were next to the building, so 27 horses were evacuated.

The fire was under control in 25 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Investigators from the fire marshal's office will determine the cause and origin of the fire.

