NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Less than 24 hours after CBS announced the resignation of chief Leslie Moonves following a report that six more women had accused him of sexual misconduct, his wife Julie Chen was noticeably absent from her seat during the premiere of season 9 of The Talk.

Co-host Sharon Osbourne said Chen is taking time off the CBS program to be with her family.

"It's very embarrassing and upsetting to talk about [Julie Chen's] husband, but we have to do it," Osbourne said.

CBS announced Moonves' resignation after more women came forward in an investigation published Sunday by The New Yorker.

Previous: CBS chief Leslie Moonves resigns after new sexual misconduct claims

His departure took effect immediately, and chief operating officer Joseph Ianniello has been appointed as president and acting CEO.

In its statement, CBS also said the company would donate $20 million to organizations that support the #MeToo movement.

"All women's stories matter, and these women's stories matter," The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert said. "I'm happy when women are heard because, for a long time, they haven't been."

Both Gilbert and Osbourne, as well as co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Eve, were visibly uncomfortable talking about the husband of their friend and co-host. All of them echoed a call for support for Chen.

"I support Julie, and I'm praying for her and her family," Eve said.

Osbourne brought up one woman's accusation against Moonves that "broke her heart."

"Somebody who breaks somebody's life like that has to be accountable," she said. "Why is it that when men get power, it goes to their testicles?"

Underwood wrapped up the conversation by saying Chen is "very strong."

"Women are carrying this around, but today we say enough is enough," she said. "We say we believe you."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP