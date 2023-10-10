Two people were on board the balloon, but have only minor injuries, the Kaufman County Fire Marshall said.

CRANDALL, Texas — A hydrogen balloon crashed into a powerline structure Monday evening near Crandall, Texas.

Two people were on board the balloon, the Kaufman County Fire Marshal said, Pjotr Halas and Krzystotf Zapart.

The fire marshal said witnesses saw what's believed to be an attempted landing with descended sand bags prior to the balloon hitting power lines.

Oncor said crews were on scene to fix the momentary power outage, and power was restored.

Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race officials said in an email that they are aware of an accident involving Poland Team 1, and that the strike into the power line occurred at about 7:25 p.m. Monday.

The balloon was part of the Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race, which had a dozen balloons flying over North Texas on Monday. The crashed hydrogen balloon had a Polish team onboard, according to a post from event organizers. Krzystotf Zapart and Pjotr Halas were identified as the pilots on the hydrogen balloon.

Hospital officials told WFAA on Tuesday morning that Halas was in serious condition and Zapart was fair condition.