Runners face 'Florida cold' temps during the Hot Chocolate Run in Tampa

The Hot Chocolate 15k comes to Tampa bringing runners from all over the country. The goal — to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — It is running season across the Tampa Bay area and this morning thousands of people gathered in downtown Tampa for the Hot Chocolate 15k. Despite the chilly, breezy conditions runners were ready to run a 5k, 10k or 15k for their sweet reward — chocolate. Each finisher got a hot chocolate and chocolate fondue.

But for Aaron Burros from Houston, just being here and being able to run this race is the reward.

"I was in a workplace shooting about 7 years ago. I got shot 5 times. I came one centimeter from losing my life. A bullet hit my femoral artery and then I suffer from PTSD so it's how running has really saved my life several times," Burros said.

He has even written a book called Medal Monday, to show others how running can help them too. "Depression, PTSD, whatever it may be, running is a lifeline and it's just a connection. It's like God's gift to humanity."

Todd Busteed has been the announcer for the Hot Chocolate 15k for more than a dozen years.

"The whole thing though is a lot of fun to come together and support St. Jude Children's Hospital, so no matter what city we go to, we're raising funds so St. Jude can continue to do the cool stuff they're doing."