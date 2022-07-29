Lower rent prices offered for extended-stay hotels renovated to become Clearwater apartments

Property management leaders say the price is designed to fit people in the area without breaking the bank.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A developer has renovated two former hotels off of Ulmerton Road in Clearwater, and turned them into apartments.

“A renovated kitchen, new paint, new flooring,” Mariana Robina, a representative from Pelican Lake Apartments, said describing the renovations.

The apartments used to be two extended-stay hotels, but now it’s an apartment complex with 183 units that range from 360 square feet to 824 square feet.

Property management leaders say the price is designed to fit people in the area without breaking the bank.

“From $1,200 to $1,700, we have studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms,” Robina said. “All of the apartments have full kitchens, even the studios.”

Leaders from Pelican Lake say the deal was in the works for 20 months, but developers flipped the hotels into renovated apartments in just around three months, a process that they say should keep the prices below those of new properties popping up in the area.

“Our rents are going to be $400 to $500 lower than a brand new construction,” Humberto Cubillos, a representative from Pelican Lake, said.