Southwest is waiving fares for 170 firefighters from across Texas flying out Tuesday, including more than 40 from the Houston area.

HOUSTON — More than 40 firefighters from the Houston area boarded plans Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, joining thousands of emergency responders headed to northern California to fight the deadly wildfires.

Southwest has agreed to waive fares for the 170 firefighters from Texas who are going to California today in support. That includes firefighters from Conroe, Montgomery and Humble and other local departments.

Right now, there are close to 30 fires burning across the state that firefighters have been battling for weeks. Flames have already burned through thousands of homes, prompted mass community evacuations and millions of lives are still in danger.

@HoustonFire sending support to our brothers & sisters in California. A special thanks to @SouthwestAir for chartering 2 flights to transport our members. Prays and thoughts go with all our Firefighters from the Texas region. #Safetravels @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/L4rTzX9YN9 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 29, 2020

The crews were up bright and early for their flight and ready to help out. They will also be relieving the more than a hundred Houston-area firefighters already in California.

“Just know that we’re coming to help,” one Houston firefighter said. “They deserve a break. We’ll give them a chance to rest and recuperate. Hopefully, we can make some headway on these fires.”

We’ve already seen firefighters from Montgomery & Humble Fire arrive @HobbyAirport.

In total 170 firefighters from around state of Texas will fly out to help battle #Californiawildfires.

They’re also relieving the 100+ TX firefighters who’ve been there for wks. #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/8voS8UszaD — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 29, 2020