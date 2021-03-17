How many people in Tampa are Irish?

The US Census Bureau says one out of 10 Americans claim Irish Ancestry. And that includes 8.4 percent of Floridians.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds and thousands of people around Tampa Bay are feeling lucky this St. Patrick's Day. But how many of them are actually Irish?

According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is among the top five states with the most Irish people out of the 31.5 million living in the U.S. who claim Irish ancestry.

Now, this doesn't mean that Florida has the highest percentage of Irish people. That title goes to New Hampshire, followed by other New England states, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Maine.

However, 8.4 percent of Floridians claim Irish ancestry--and a lot of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

Pinellas County is 12.6 percent Irish while Hillsborough County comes in at 8.4 percent.

Three of the most Irish counties in the Tampa Bay area are Pasco County at 13.1 percent, Hernando County at 14.5 percent, and Citrus County at a whopping 15.9 percent.

You can see how many people claim Irish ancestry in your county here.