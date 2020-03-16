TAMPA, Fla. — While the number of COVID-19 cases across the United States steadily climbs, local governments are taking steps to slow the spread.

Local restaurants, bars and stores are closing, but the polls will be open for Floridians to cast their ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary.

We contacted our local supervisors of elections and they're all taking similar steps to protect you at the polls.

Hand sanitizer and wipes are being made available

Poll workers are cleaning more frequently, wiping down pens and voting booths

Voters and poll workers are being encouraged to keep a safe distance from others, the recommended six feet

Poll workers showing any symptoms are being encouraged to stay home

Many voters took advantage of early voting to avoid crowds and lines. In Hillsborough County, voting in the presidential preference primary is up 20% over turnout in 2016.

It's important to note that some polling locations have changed since the hosts are not able to welcome the public anymore. Polk, Sarasota, and Hillsborough County have changed some of their polling locations.

In Hillsborough County, voters in Precinct 906 will now vote at Sun City Center Florida Room because Sun Towers is no longer open to outside visitors. All polling place changes will be posted online, and on-site signs will direct voters to the proper location for voting. The county has also prepared two "pop-up precincts" in case polling locations close at the last minute.

