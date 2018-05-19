TAMPA, Fla. -- Following another school shooting, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is offering advice on how parents can talk to their children about these types of events.

“Even if your child is not exhibiting any kinds of sorrow or anxiety, it doesn’t mean your child isn’t experiencing some sort of traumatic feelings or emotions around it,” said Clara Reynolds, director of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Reynolds said it’s important to talk to your kids about these serious topics.

She offered these questions to start the conversation: “Did you know that there was another school shooting today? If you didn’t, how does that make you feel? If you did not know about it, what was your first response? What were you thinking at that moment in time?”

Reynolds said it’s important to have these discussions because children tend to fear the unknown. It’s also important to discuss the safety procedures schools are putting in place to protect kids, she added.

“If you don't know something, you're going to fill in those gaps. Kids, particularly little people, will fill it in with inaccurate information,” she said. “That's why it's so important for us as adults to give them the appropriate information, age-appropriate, but the right information, the correct information.”

