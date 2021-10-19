St. Pete mayoral candidates debate Tuesday. Here's how to watch.

Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon are looking for your vote as the city's next mayor.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon will face off at the polls in two weeks during the Nov. 2 election.

They're looking at becoming St. Pete's next mayor, aiming to fill the vacancy left by outgoing St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman. Kriseman is unable to run for a third term due to term limits outlined in the city's charter.

Welch and Blackmon were the top two candidates following the August primary that saw eight people originally campaigning for the position.

A debate between the two men is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch online on the Tampa Bay Times website and on TV on Spectrum Bay News 9.