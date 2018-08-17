As backlash grows in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to revoke former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance, the president said he was ready to revoke more clearances of current and past officials.

The president admitted to the Wall Street Journal that the Russia probe played a role in his decision.

Brennan says it's an attempt to silence those who challenge the President.

Now, we're hearing from former top intelligence officials and military commanders, who are condemning the president’s decision.

10News Anchor Courtney Robinson spoke with Retired Army Colonel Mike Pheneger about why this affects our national security.

Watch the full interview below.

