The trooper was dragged more than 2,000 feet by the driver, who was trying to flee a traffic stop.

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A suspected impaired driver was shot and killed early Friday morning by a Maryland State Trooper Tuesday. The driver was shot while he dragged the trooper down Interstate 95, attempting to flee a traffic stop.

The trooper is a three-year veteran who is assigned to the Waterloo Barrack. He is being treated at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for injuries sustained in the incident. He has not been identified.

The driver had no identification on him. He was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency personnel, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the trooper was working DUI enforcement when he spotted a red Ford Escape weaving across multiple lanes of northbound I-95 just after 2 a.m.

The trooper pulled the driver over near Route 100 in Elkridge. He called for backup for a field sobriety test. He then approached the driver's side of the Escape, while the second trooper arrived on the scene.

The driver showed obvious signs of impairment and the trooper asked him to get out of the car, according to police.

The driver refused to get out of the car. According to the preliminary investigation, the man put the car in drive while the trooper reached to take the keys out of the ignition.