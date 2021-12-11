Florida troopers respond to shooting on Howard Frankland Bridge

Investigators say one man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a shooting Friday on the Howard Frankland Bridge over Tampa Bay.

Troopers say two Marco Island men, ages 22 and 23, had stopped shortly after 11 a.m. on the northbound shoulder of Interstate 275.

When authorities arrived, they say they found the 22-year-old with a "self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head." He was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition is critical.

The firearm involved was a 9 mm handgun, FHP said.

The right lane of the bridge is currently closed to traffic on the northbound side while emergency crews work in the area.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. The situation is under investigation.

Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached 24/7 at 800-273-8255.