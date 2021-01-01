Howard Frankland Bridge to close Jan. 9-10 for construction work

Drivers will have to find alternate routes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Heads up, drivers!

The Howard Frankland Bridge is closing for nearby construction work from 8 p.m. on Jan. 9 until noon on Jan. 10.

The reason? The Florida Department of Transportation says crews will be working to remove the 4th Street North (SR 687) bridge over I-275 as part of the Gateway Expressway project. And, that construction work would affect bridge traffic.

FDOT is telling drivers to factor in roughly 30 extra minutes of travel time during that timeframe due to anticipated congestion on other bridges and roadways during the closure.

"Temporary signage will assist I-275 motorists traveling via the posted detour route using Roosevelt, Gandy & Dale Mabry," FDOT wrote in a tweet.

