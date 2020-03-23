Pro wrestler Hulk Hogan has settled a lawsuit against a local talk show host and others he’d accused of taking part in leaking video of him having sex and using racist language.

Full details of the confidential settlement aren't known, but the lawsuit named Cox Radio Inc., host Mike Calta and others and sought damages in excess of $15,000. The lawsuit did not specify a demanded amount.

Three people named in the lawsuit were accused of conspiring to leak and sell the footage to two websites. Part of the settlement is a permanent injunction barring the named defendants from "possession, using, posting...in full or in part, any of the...video footage...of Terry Bollea naked, having sex, and/or having private conversations in a private bedroom."

The lawsuit did note that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was awarded $140 million in a previous lawsuit against Gawker over the sex tape, but settled for $31 million when the company went bankrupt.

Gawker Media was sold to Univision in August 2016 for $135 million.

