TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police say they got a call about finding human remains around 6:11 a.m. Monday in Anderson Park.

The remains were found in the southwest wooded area of the park located off US 19. The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, according to police, but they were definitely human.

The remains were found in an apparent transient camp that was set up away from the road and walking trail.

Tarpon Springs police detectives and forensic investigators are working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to piece together what happened. Officials do not believe there was any foul play involved, as of now.

The medical examiner's office plans on performing an autopsy to identify the person.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department Detective Division at (727) 938-2849.

