17-year-old deaf dog back at her Maumee home after going missing for two days

MAUMEE, Ohio — Good news! Layla the dog, who has been missing for over two days was found on Sunday afternoon according to the dog’s owners.

Layla is 17-years-old and deaf. Her owners were desperately looking for her after she went missing Friday morning in the Maumee area.

Layla was found by her owner's cousin at Sidecut Metropark around 3:30 p.m.

In an email to WTOL, owners Adrienne and David Carder Baumbarger said, "We are so incredibly thankful and overwhelmed by the amount of love and support from family, friends & our community. We are crying happy tears right now!!! She is warming up, eating, and happy to be home. Thank you to the people who tirelessly searched and searched."

The owners, Adrienne and David Carder Baumbarger, say multiple people in the community stepped up to help look for Layla, especially after they contacted multiple local authorities, shelters and veterinarian's offices.

Adrienne said the group did a very thorough search of the entire uptown Maumee area as well as Side Cut Metropark, Ford Park, Fort Meigs Historic Site and both cemeteries in the area with no luck before she was eventually found.

The Maumee Police Division even joined in the search.

WTOL asked police chief David Tullis about his decision to divert officers to help search for the dog

"Anything that's positive about this department in this day and age, anything that's positve about the police department, in what we do is always a good thing for our officers. I think they got beat up this year," said Chief Tullis.