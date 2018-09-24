TAMPA, Fla. -- Friends, family and colleagues said goodbye to one of Tampa's most well-known attorneys. Barry Cohen died in his home Saturday after a long battle with leukemia. His funeral was held at The Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center Sunday evening.

Related: Famed Tampa lawyer Barry Cohen dies after battle with cancer

Cohen's body of work in the Tampa Bay area spanned decades, and so did his friendship with Steve Yerrid.

“At the end, we weren't friends,” Yerrid said before the funeral. “We were more like brothers.”

Yerrid was a young, ambitious attorney when he met Cohen.

“His willingness to take on a cause no matter how popular, no matter what the odds, his commitment to a client, those things you don't find very often,” he explained.

Over the years, Yerrid watched Cohen beat the odds in some of the biggest criminal cases in recent Tampa Bay history. In the 90s, when Sabrina Aisenberg's parents were the only suspects in her disappearance, Cohen helped get charges against them dropped. Later, he represented elementary school teacher Jennifer Porter accused in a fatal hit and run.

Read: Unsolved: What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?

“His enemies only gave him strength, and for that he was grateful,” Yerrid said. “To his friends and his family, they gave him loyalty and comfort and the feeling that he was at peace.”

Those family and friends gathered in the hundreds for his standing room only funeral to celebrate the life of a lawyer known for his fighting spirit in the courtroom and in his last days battling cancer.

“The last thing that I recall him saying was, ‘Tell everybody thank you. Thank you for letting me lead that life,’” Yerrid said. “I think that sums it up.”

Cohen was known for his work ethic. In fact, Yerrid said he worked on cases from his home in South Tampa until his final days.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP