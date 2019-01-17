TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The 22nd Annual Treasure Island Sport Kite Competition and Festival is set for Martin Luther King Jr., Day.

Hundreds of kites will fill the sky behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort in the two-day festival

Competitors from across the country will take to the beach in a variety of sport kite competitions.

Novice, experienced and master divisions give fliers from all ability levels the chance to participate.

Vendors will be on the beach giving passerby's the opportunity to learn to fly a sport kite, free of charge.

The Treasure Island Sport Kite Competition and Festival is January 19 and 20. It is free to attend.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.