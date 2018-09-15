Registration for the 2019 Skyway 10K was marred by computer glitches Thursday, preventing some runners from signing up for the 8,000 spots.

However, 300-600 people who were told they weren't going to run will get the chance after all.

Some registrants were entered more than once, so the extra spots will be reopened once the errors are fixed.

The duplicated registrations will be refunded.

Events.com officials said Saturday that they will notify people in the order they attempted to register that they will be able to run. They will have 48 hours to accept or the spots will go to someone else who tried to register.

Friday, Events.com apologized for the difficulties and said it will make a $10,000 donation to the Armed Forces Families Foundation, which benefits from the proceeds of the race.

The Skyway 10K will take place March 3, 2019.

Editor's Note: 10News WTSP is a sponsor of the Skyway 10K.

