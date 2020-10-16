On World Food Day, families across Tampa Bay are still struggling to put food on the table

As we reach the 7th month of the coronavirus pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay says it continues to see a 100 percent increase in people needing help.

TAMPA, Fla — Oct. 16 is World Food Day - recognizing efforts going on worldwide to end hunger. The coronavirus pandemic has simultaneously increased the number of people needing help finding food and decreased the number of people able to donate.

In Florida, the CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay Thomas Mantz says demand for help with groceries shot up 700 percent when the pandemic began in March. That number has dropped to 100 percent, but includes several families who are getting assistance for the first time. Many people are still in need though. Short term financial aid programs are ending, even though people are not back at work.

Connection to unemployment

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department shows the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week by the most in two months, to 898,000, a historically high number. The latest data shows the economy is still roughly 10.7 million jobs short of recovering all the 22 million jobs that were lost when the pandemic struck in early spring.

The jump in numbers could also show people have used up their regular state benefits — which usually expire after six months — and have transitioned to extended benefit programs that last an additional three months. The extended aid programs were established by the financial aid package that Congress enacted in the spring.

Many employers still aren’t confident enough in their businesses or in their view of the economy to ramp up hiring or recall workers. Job postings had rebounded steadily over the summer, but hiring has slowed in the past two months.

Putting that into context in Florida, our state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) says it's processed more than 4 million unique reemployment assistance claims since the pandemic began.

How to get help with food

Out of work or not, families in Tampa Bay are financially stretched thin because of the pandemic. People are navigating things like working from home and remote learning while also taking extra precautions during everyday tasks like shopping to stay healthy.

Food banks say they're seeing an increase in first time recipients, but they believe myths could be keeping people who need help from asking for it.

Feeding Tampa Bay has a questionnaire to help you determine if you're eligible for long term food assistance as well as contact information for local organizations who can help you apply for benefits like WIC or SNAP.

If you can help, a little can go a long way. Feeding Tampa Bay says $1 is enough for them to provide 10 meals. You can learn more about the organizations efforts during the pandemic, sign up to volunteer or find your nearest food bank by clicking here.

Recently, the United Nations World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize for it's efforts to end hunger around the world. Part of those efforts also include sustainably getting rid of the food we don't eat and ending violent conflict worldwide.