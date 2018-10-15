Dade City, Fla. -- If you've ever wanted to hunt zombies out of the windows of a school bus, you can do so at Scream-A-Geddon.

It sounds like a scene straight out of a horror movie, but the Zombie Paintball Assault is one of the newest attraction at the horror fest, where you become a part of the action.

Visitors board a school bus stocked with paintball guns and glow-in-the-dark paintballs. They're then driven through the woods and past a town that has been taken over by zombies.

It's up to the visitors to stop them.

"No one seems to be doing it right now in Florida," said Geof Kledizk, the general manager of Scream-A-Geddon. "It seems like a lot of fun."

A Zombie Paintball Assault ticket must be purchased in addition to a general admission ticket. Prices start at $9.95 for 100 paintballs.

Zombie Paintball Assault is one of six different attractions at Scream-A-Geddon. Two other new attractions include Rage 3D and Demon's Revenge, both immersive and interactive haunted houses.

Returning houses include Blackpool Prison, Deadwoods, Infected: Ground Zero and Monster Midway.

Tickets for Scream-A-Geddon start at $21.95. The attraction runs nightly through Oct. 31.

© 2018 WTSP